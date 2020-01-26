Berenberg Bank Boosts BAE Systems (LON:BA) Price Target to GBX 750

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 655 ($8.62) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BA. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BAE Systems to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 613 ($8.06) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.81) price objective (down previously from GBX 685 ($9.01)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 652.30 ($8.58).

BA opened at GBX 643.80 ($8.47) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 587.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 560.59. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 614.80 ($8.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

