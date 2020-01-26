BAE Systems (LON:BA) Rating Lowered to Equal weight at Morgan Stanley

BAE Systems (LON:BA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 655 ($8.62) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 576 ($7.58) target price (up from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.81) target price (down from GBX 685 ($9.01)) on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 613 ($8.06) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 652.30 ($8.58).

Shares of BA opened at GBX 643.80 ($8.47) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 614.80 ($8.09). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 587.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 560.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

