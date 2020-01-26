Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR) Shares Down 0.2%

Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.53 and last traded at $26.53, 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 164% from the average session volume of 227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE France ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 12.40% of Franklin FTSE France ETF worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.