VelocityShares Daily 4X Long GBP vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UGBP) Stock Price Down 1.4%

VelocityShares Daily 4X Long GBP vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UGBP) were down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.73 and last traded at $18.73, approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares Daily 4X Long GBP vs. USD Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares Daily 4X Long GBP vs. USD Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.