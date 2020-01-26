VelocityShares Daily 4X Long GBP vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UGBP) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

VelocityShares Daily 4X Long GBP vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UGBP) were down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.73 and last traded at $18.73, approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97.

