Isodiol International (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) Shares Up 9.3%

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Shares of Isodiol International Inc (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) shot up 9.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24, 14,361 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 68,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.

Isodiol International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISOLF)

Isodiol International, Inc engages in the development cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals and consumer products. The firm operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, and United Kingdom. Its services also include the research, education, development, and manufacturing of cannabinoid products.

