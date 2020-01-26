Battle of Long Tan (LON:TAN) Stock Price Up 15.6%

Shares of Battle of Long Tan (LON:TAN) rose 15.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03), approximately 27,029 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.99 ($0.03).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00.

About Battle of Long Tan (LON:TAN)

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

