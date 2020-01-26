Astro Aerospace (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Astro Aerospace Ltd (OTCMKTS:ASDN) rose 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, approximately 164,714 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 103,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

Astro Aerospace Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASDN)

Astro Aerospace Ltd. and its subsidiaries develop selfpiloted and autonomous, manned and unmanned, electric vertical take off and landing aerial vehicles. The company intends to provide the market with aerial transportation for humans and cargo. The company was formerly known as CPSM, Inc and changed its name to Astro Aerospace Ltd.

