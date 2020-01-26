ARC Minerals (LON:ARCM) Stock Price Down 1.8%

ARC Minerals Ltd (LON:ARCM)’s stock price fell 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.64 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04), 2,079,405 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).

The company has a market cap of $19.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.24.

ARC Minerals Company Profile (LON:ARCM)

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of natural resource projects primarily in Africa. Its principal assets include the Kalaba copper-cobalt project covering an area of 1,000 square kilometers located in Zambia; and Misisi gold project comprising an area of 66 square kilometers of exploration license situated in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

