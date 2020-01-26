ARC Minerals (LON:ARCM) Stock Price Down 1.8%

ARC Minerals Ltd (LON:ARCM)’s stock price fell 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.64 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04), 2,079,405 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).

The company has a market cap of $19.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.24.

ARC Minerals Company Profile

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of natural resource projects primarily in Africa. Its principal assets include the Kalaba copper-cobalt project covering an area of 1,000 square kilometers located in Zambia; and Misisi gold project comprising an area of 66 square kilometers of exploration license situated in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

