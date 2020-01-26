Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Deutsche Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ANTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 890 ($11.71) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 780 ($10.26) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 903.57 ($11.89).

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 875.60 ($11.52) on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 931.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 891.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.25.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

