AA (LON:AA) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of AA (LON:AA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AA. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AA in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of AA in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AA in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of AA from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 125 ($1.64).

AA stock opened at GBX 52.55 ($0.69) on Thursday. AA has a twelve month low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 99.64 ($1.31). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.20. The stock has a market cap of $323.97 million and a P/E ratio of 6.11.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

