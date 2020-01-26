Analysts Expect Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) will report sales of $19.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.02 billion to $19.18 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $18.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $75.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.41 billion to $76.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $77.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.33 billion to $78.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Citigroup stock opened at $78.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,747,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89,738 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,369,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,257,000 after buying an additional 23,449 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,385,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,254,000 after buying an additional 56,578 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Citigroup by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,143,000 after buying an additional 996,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Citigroup by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after buying an additional 251,927 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

