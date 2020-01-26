Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $898.58 Million

Analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) to announce $898.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $906.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $887.40 million. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $873.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.37. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America set a $202.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $177.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $123.72 and a 12-month high of $180.76.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total value of $148,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,444.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,760. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Arjuna Capital increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 6,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $65,966,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 43.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

