Cfra Lowers Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Hold

Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cfra currently has $350.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BA. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $353.00 target price (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $350.53.

NYSE:BA opened at $323.05 on Wednesday. Boeing has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $332.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $575,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,801 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,268,982 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $461,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,203 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,255,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $456,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

