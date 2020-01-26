Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $70.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $79.00.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WTFC. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.90.
Wintrust Financial stock opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average is $66.68. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $78.25.
In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.
