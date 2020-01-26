Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $70.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $79.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WTFC. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.90.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average is $66.68. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $78.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

