21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised 21Vianet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered 21Vianet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. 21Vianet Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $137.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.35 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 685.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 85,697 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

