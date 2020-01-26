21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised 21Vianet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered 21Vianet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. 21Vianet Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 685.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 85,697 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About 21Vianet Group
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.