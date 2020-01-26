Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $257.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $66.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ICPT. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $141.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.65.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $96.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.74 and a 200-day moving average of $82.49. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $131.87.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by ($0.24). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. The firm had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Ryan T. Sullivan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Campagna sold 732 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $82,730.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,365.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,752 shares of company stock worth $5,698,563 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.