Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Jan 26th, 2020

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $257.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $66.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ICPT. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $141.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.65.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $96.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.74 and a 200-day moving average of $82.49. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $131.87.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by ($0.24). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. The firm had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Ryan T. Sullivan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Campagna sold 732 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $82,730.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,365.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,752 shares of company stock worth $5,698,563 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Analyst Recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

