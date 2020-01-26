Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $2,150.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,177.07.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,861.64 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,833.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,815.85. The firm has a market cap of $934.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.
In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
