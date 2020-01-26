Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $2,150.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,177.07.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,861.64 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,833.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,815.85. The firm has a market cap of $934.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

