Contrasting DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and HUYA (NASDAQ:HUYA)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get DouYu International alerts:

This table compares DouYu International and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International N/A N/A N/A HUYA 5.50% 5.88% 4.59%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DouYu International and HUYA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 0 3 4 0 2.57 HUYA 0 0 10 0 3.00

DouYu International presently has a consensus price target of $9.43, suggesting a potential upside of 22.09%. HUYA has a consensus price target of $26.83, suggesting a potential upside of 47.81%. Given HUYA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HUYA is more favorable than DouYu International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DouYu International and HUYA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $544.52 million 4.60 -$130.57 million N/A N/A HUYA $678.27 million 5.84 -$281.83 million $0.10 181.50

DouYu International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HUYA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HUYA beats DouYu International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of YY Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.