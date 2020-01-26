Head to Head Review: CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) and Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL)

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) and Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Level One Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. CB Financial Services pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Level One Bancorp pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CB Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Level One Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Level One Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CB Financial Services and Level One Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services 20.31% 8.43% 0.93% Level One Bancorp 18.75% 9.79% 1.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CB Financial Services and Level One Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services $51.97 million 3.18 $7.05 million $1.69 17.99 Level One Bancorp $70.88 million 2.70 $14.39 million $1.91 12.97

Level One Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services. Level One Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CB Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.0% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Level One Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Level One Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CB Financial Services and Level One Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CB Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Level One Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Level One Bancorp has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.98%. Given Level One Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Level One Bancorp is more favorable than CB Financial Services.

Summary

Level One Bancorp beats CB Financial Services on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, the company provides sweep and insured money sweep, remote electronic deposit, online banking with bill pay, mobile banking, and automated clearing house services; and conducts insurance agency activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. As of February 20, 2019, it operated 16 offices in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania; 7 offices in Brooke, Marshall, Ohio, Upshur, and Wetzel counties in West Virginia; and 1 office in Belmont County in Ohio. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial mortgages; commercial and industrial loans with lines of credit, term loans, and owner occupied mortgages to small businesses; loans under the SBA lending program; residential real estate loans; construction and land development loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and automobile loans, as well as credit card services. In addition, it offers cash management services, treasury management services, and mobile banking services. The company serves individuals, owner-managed businesses, professional firms, real estate professionals, and not-for-profit businesses. It operate through 14 offices, including 12 full-service banking centers located in southeastern Michigan; and a mortgage loan production office in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Level One Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

