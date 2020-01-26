Head to Head Comparison: Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) versus SunPower (OTCMKTS:SPWR)

Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Natcore Technology alerts:

Natcore Technology has a beta of 7.08, suggesting that its share price is 608% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunPower has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

33.4% of SunPower shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of SunPower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Natcore Technology and SunPower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natcore Technology N/A N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A SunPower $1.73 billion 0.73 -$811.09 million ($0.88) -9.98

Natcore Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SunPower.

Profitability

This table compares Natcore Technology and SunPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A SunPower -8.24% N/A -6.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Natcore Technology and SunPower, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A SunPower 4 3 2 0 1.78

SunPower has a consensus target price of $8.62, suggesting a potential downside of 1.82%. Given SunPower’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SunPower is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Summary

SunPower beats Natcore Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems. In addition, the company provides post-installation operations and maintenance services. Further, it leases solar power systems to residential customers; and sells inverters manufactured by third parties. The company also serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of Total Solar International SAS.

Receive News & Ratings for Natcore Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natcore Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.