Reviewing Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NYSE:SASR)

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Community Bank System and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bank System 27.43% 9.70% 1.58% Sandy Spring Bancorp 27.78% 10.48% 1.40%

Community Bank System has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of Community Bank System shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Community Bank System shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Community Bank System pays out 49.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Bank System has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Community Bank System and Sandy Spring Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bank System 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Community Bank System currently has a consensus price target of $63.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.38%. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus price target of $37.63, suggesting a potential upside of 4.89%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than Community Bank System.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Bank System and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bank System $616.35 million 5.83 $168.64 million $3.29 21.13 Sandy Spring Bancorp $419.19 million 3.05 $100.86 million $3.28 10.94

Community Bank System has higher revenue and earnings than Sandy Spring Bancorp. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Bank System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides loans comprising consumer mortgages; general purpose commercial and industrial loans, and mortgages on commercial properties; installment loans that are originated through selected dealerships and are secured by automobiles, marine, and other recreational vehicles; personal installment loans and lines of credit for consumers; and home equity products. In addition, the company offers broker-dealer and investment advisory services; and asset management services to individuals, corporations, corporate pension and profit sharing plans, and foundations, as well as operates as a full-service insurance agency that offers personal and commercial property insurance, and other risk management products and services. Further, it offers contribution plan administration services, actuarial and benefits consulting services, and collective investment fund administration and institutional trust services, as well as employee benefit trust, retirement plan administration, VEBA/HRA, and health and welfare consulting services. Additionally, the company provides wealth management, higher educational planning, fiduciary, risk management, and personal financial planning services; and investment alternatives, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and advisory products, as well as transfer agency and master recordkeeping services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 224 branches in Upstate New York, as well as Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. Community Bank System, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in DeWitt, New York.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. This segment accepts deposits, such as demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax and retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. The company also provides mortgage banking, equipment leasing, personal trust, and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 55 community offices and 6 financial centers. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

