Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Issued By KeyCorp

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Parsley Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Parsley Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

NYSE:PE opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 214.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 22.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

