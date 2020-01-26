Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Parsley Energy Inc Reduced by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Parsley Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

PE opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Parsley Energy’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

