Barclays Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €45.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RNO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Renault has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €55.56 ($64.61).

RNO stock opened at €36.27 ($42.17) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €48.28. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

