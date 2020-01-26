Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Reduced by B. Riley

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Rogers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROG. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

NYSE ROG opened at $126.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 2.11. Rogers has a one year low of $116.69 and a one year high of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.97 and its 200-day moving average is $138.83.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.67 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rogers by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,166,000 after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rogers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,963,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,863,000 after acquiring an additional 29,301 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,386,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 242,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after acquiring an additional 31,357 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 183,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after acquiring an additional 59,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

