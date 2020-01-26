Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €15.90 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been assigned a €15.90 ($18.49) price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrefour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €17.63 ($20.50).

Shares of EPA:CA opened at €15.29 ($17.78) on Friday. Carrefour has a one year low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a one year high of €23.68 ($27.53). The company has a 50 day moving average of €14.97 and a 200-day moving average of €15.83.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

