Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) Given a €36.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SGO. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.60 ($35.58) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €39.51 ($45.94).

Get Compagnie de Saint Gobain alerts:

SGO stock opened at €35.21 ($40.94) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.41. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 1 year low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 1 year high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.