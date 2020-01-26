UBS Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €23.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STM. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €26.44 ($30.75).

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €27.74 ($32.26) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($24.94). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.69.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Analyst Recommendations for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Rogers Co. Reduced by B. Riley
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Rogers Co. Reduced by B. Riley
Carrefour Given a €15.90 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts
Carrefour Given a €15.90 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts
Compagnie de Saint Gobain Given a €36.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Compagnie de Saint Gobain Given a €36.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
UBS Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics a €23.00 Price Target
UBS Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics a €23.00 Price Target
Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics
Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics PT Set at €32.00 by Barclays
STMicroelectronics PT Set at €32.00 by Barclays


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report