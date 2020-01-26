UBS Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €23.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STM. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €26.44 ($30.75).

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €27.74 ($32.26) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($24.94). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.69.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

