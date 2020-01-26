Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.44 ($30.75).

STM stock opened at €27.74 ($32.26) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($24.94). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.69.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

