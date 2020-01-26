Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.44 ($30.75).

STM stock opened at €27.74 ($32.26) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($24.94). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.69.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Featured Article: FinTech

Analyst Recommendations for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Rogers Co. Reduced by B. Riley
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Rogers Co. Reduced by B. Riley
Carrefour Given a €15.90 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts
Carrefour Given a €15.90 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts
Compagnie de Saint Gobain Given a €36.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Compagnie de Saint Gobain Given a €36.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
UBS Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics a €23.00 Price Target
UBS Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics a €23.00 Price Target
Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics
Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics PT Set at €32.00 by Barclays
STMicroelectronics PT Set at €32.00 by Barclays


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report