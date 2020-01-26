STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €32.00 by Barclays

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €32.00 ($37.21) target price from analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STM. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.44 ($30.75).

Shares of STM opened at €27.74 ($32.26) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.69. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a one year high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Analyst Recommendations for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Rogers Co. Reduced by B. Riley
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Rogers Co. Reduced by B. Riley
Carrefour Given a €15.90 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts
Carrefour Given a €15.90 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts
Compagnie de Saint Gobain Given a €36.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Compagnie de Saint Gobain Given a €36.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
UBS Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics a €23.00 Price Target
UBS Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics a €23.00 Price Target
Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics
Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics PT Set at €32.00 by Barclays
STMicroelectronics PT Set at €32.00 by Barclays


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report