STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €32.00 by Barclays

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €32.00 ($37.21) target price from analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STM. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.44 ($30.75).

Shares of STM opened at €27.74 ($32.26) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.69. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a one year high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

