Vivendi (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €37.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €31.31 ($36.41).

VIV stock opened at €24.83 ($28.87) on Wednesday. Vivendi has a twelve month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a twelve month high of €24.87 ($28.92). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.12.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

