Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €9.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been given a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.80 ($11.40) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €9.60 ($11.16) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.25 ($10.76).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.49).

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.