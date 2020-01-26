Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €1.70 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €1.70 ($1.98) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ISP. UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.73) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.27 ($2.64).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

