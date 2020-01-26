Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.40 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.12) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.35) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.18 ($4.86).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

