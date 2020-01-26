Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €110.00 Price Target for Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY)

Credit Suisse Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TKWY. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Takeaway.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €86.59 ($100.68).

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.