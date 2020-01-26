Zacks: Brokerages Expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $381.17 Million

Brokerages expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to announce $381.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $374.16 million to $388.18 million. NuStar Energy posted sales of $509.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $378.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In related news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 527,426 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $14,999,995.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,646,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,347,313.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 1,500 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,812,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $334,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 117,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 58,570.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 373,677 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 121.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 339,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 186,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 260,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NS stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.56.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

