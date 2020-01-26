Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $380,000.00

Brokerages predict that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) will report sales of $380,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $460,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. Adverum Biotechnologies reported sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 442.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $610,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $710,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.42 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ADVM. ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $16.38.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

