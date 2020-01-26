Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) a C$5.00 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity set a C$5.00 target price on K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KNT. Cormark upgraded K92 Mining from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Pi Financial raised their price target on K92 Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. K92 Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.67.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$3.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.61 million and a PE ratio of 17.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.39. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.04 and a 12 month high of C$3.57.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

