Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,120.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $74,142.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,800 shares of company stock worth $2,374,962. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,407,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,449,000 after acquiring an additional 322,351 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,018,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,719,000 after acquiring an additional 27,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 53,253 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 494.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 591,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 492,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $75.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

