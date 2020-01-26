Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.99 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) to announce sales of $3.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.00 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $17.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $17.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $18.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 target price on Tenneco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra lowered Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tenneco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NYSE:TEN opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 32.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 455.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

