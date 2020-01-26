Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on Kraton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Get Kraton alerts:

Shares of KRA opened at $20.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43. Kraton has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $40.76. The stock has a market cap of $665.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). Kraton had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $444.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kraton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Melinda Scissors Conley sold 4,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $115,515.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,353 shares in the company, valued at $857,505.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 4,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $103,734.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at $181,321.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,230 shares of company stock worth $1,184,927. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kraton by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,667,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,008,000 after buying an additional 88,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kraton by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,529,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,657,000 after buying an additional 114,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kraton by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,942,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kraton by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 835,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after buying an additional 168,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kraton by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.