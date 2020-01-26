Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research upgraded Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 12,646.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Cars.com by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

NYSE CARS opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The company had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

