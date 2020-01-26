First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Cut to C$16.50

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.67.
Shares of FR opened at C$13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.62. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$7.13 and a twelve month high of C$16.50.
In other news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,616,750. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total value of C$68,303.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at C$548,162.91. Insiders sold 183,741 shares of company stock worth $2,803,909 over the last three months.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.
