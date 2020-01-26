First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Cut to C$16.50

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.67.

Shares of FR opened at C$13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.62. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$7.13 and a twelve month high of C$16.50.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$128.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,616,750. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total value of C$68,303.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at C$548,162.91. Insiders sold 183,741 shares of company stock worth $2,803,909 over the last three months.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

