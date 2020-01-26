BMO Capital Markets Increases CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$125.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$117.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$112.85.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI stock opened at C$113.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$110.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$105.68. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.90. CGI has a 52-week low of C$84.41 and a 52-week high of C$114.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.