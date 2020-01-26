CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$125.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GIB.A. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CGI from C$117.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$112.85.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$113.29 on Friday. CGI has a 1-year low of C$84.41 and a 1-year high of C$114.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$110.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$105.68. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.