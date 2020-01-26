CIBC Raises Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Price Target to C$2.70

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.70 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Metals from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of TSE:III opened at C$2.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $265.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01. Imperial Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.33 and a 12 month high of C$3.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Imperial Metals will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate segments. The company's key projects are Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia; and Huckleberry copper mine in west central British Columbia.

