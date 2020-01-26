Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at CIBC

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

TSE:LIF opened at C$22.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.01. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$21.87 and a 12 month high of C$36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 7.08.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$46.19 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.