Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.70 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.70 to C$8.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.16.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$7.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.61 and a 12 month high of C$8.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.22.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$711.21 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.460592 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total value of C$347,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at C$331,800. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total transaction of C$149,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$753,460. Insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $799,960 over the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.