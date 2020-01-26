Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Cut to Neutral at Pi Financial

Pi Financial lowered shares of Shopify (TSE:SHOP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has C$590.00 target price on the stock.

SHOP stock opened at C$611.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$538.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$465.52. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of C$205.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$626.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a current ratio of 11.21. The firm has a market cap of $70.91 billion and a PE ratio of -533.89.

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$413.77, for a total value of C$172,126.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at C$213,917.37. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Kane Weiser sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$418.38, for a total value of C$118,819.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,940.66. Over the last three months, insiders sold 775 shares of company stock valued at $322,129.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

