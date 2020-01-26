Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$68.00 at CIBC

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$73.73.

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$66.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$64.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.58. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$60.06 and a 52 week high of C$73.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

